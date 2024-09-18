18 September 2024
Azerbaijan in the first 14th of the Judo World Tour

18 September 2024 15:51
Azerbaijan ranks 14th in the World Judo Tour.

After the Grand Prix held in Zagreb, the statistics of countries' performances in ranking tournaments this year have been updated, Idman.biz reports.

The visit to the capital of Croatia brought three awards to Azerbaijan team: Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) won silver, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) won bronze medals.

Since the beginning of the year, Azerbaijani judokas have won 3 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals in World Tour competitions, including Grand Slam and Masters tournaments.

In the table, we are ahead of Brazil, Turkiye, South Korea, Hungary and many other countries.

Japan is the leader (21-9-25), France is in second place (17-12-17), and neutral athletes are in third place (14-9-20).

