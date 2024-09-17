17 September 2024
Hidayat Heydarov secures his unique achievement

Judo
News
17 September 2024 17:20
Hidayat Heydarov secures his unique achievement

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov continues to be the only judoka to exceed the threshold of more than ten thousand rating points.

The current indicators of the Olympic and World Champion, as well as the four-time European Champion, are 10,004 points, Idman.biz reports.

At the same time, another Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) is in second place in terms of the number of points he has collected. The Olympic and World Champion has 8512 points.

The top 3 is closed by Georgian athlete Tato Grigalashvili (8335).

