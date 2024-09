Grand Prix Zagreb draw made: Opponents of Azerbaijani judokas

The draw ceremony of the Judo Grand Prix, which will start tomorrow in Zagreb, was held.

According to Idman.biz, the opponents of Azerbaijani judokas who will take to the tatami in the first matches of the tournament have been announced.

60 kg

Turan Bayramov – Hubert Piecziynski (Poland) – Gabin Supervielle (France) pairing winner

Ahmed Yusifov – Marton Andrasi (Hungary)

66 kg

Ruslan Pashayev – Dani Klacar (Croatia) – Marcus Auer (Austria) pair winner

Nazir Talibov – Isaiah Ramirez (USA)

73 kg

Ibrahim Aliyev – Bruno Bermeo (Ecuador)

Nariman Mirzayev – Yehonatan Elbaz (Israel)

81 kg

Zamaddin Poladov – Mykhailo Svidrak (Ukraine)

90 kg

Vugar Talibov – Ivan Brnada (Croatia) – Gustavo Assis (Brazil) pair winner

52 kg

Aydan Valiyeva – Erza Muminovic (Kosovo)

63 kg

Aytac Kardaskhanli – Sky Knoester (South Africa)

Idman.biz