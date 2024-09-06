A HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT from Azerbaijani judoka girls

European Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Fidan Alizade (57 kg) won gold medals in the youth competition held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

It was the first gold medal for Azerbaijani female judokas in the European Championship after 25 years, Idman.biz reports.

In general, the girls' national team managed to get 2 gold medals for the first and last time in 1999.

After the first day of competition, Azerbaijan ranked first among 39 countries both in the ranking of girls and in the overall team score.

Nizami Imranov (60 kg) won a silver medal in the boys' competition.

Idman.biz