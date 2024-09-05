5 September 2024
European Championship: Imranov and Gadashova in the quarterfinals

Judo
News
5 September 2024 14:04
Today, the European Junior Judo Championship will start in Tallinn, Estonia.

On the first day of the competition, 6 Azerbaijani judokas will go to the tatami, Idman.biz reports.

1 of them is fighting for the title in the boys' competition, and 5 in the girls' competition.

European Championship
Boys' competition
60 kg
Nizami Imranov started to compete from 1/8 finals. He advanced to the next round by defeating Francesco Sampino (Italy). Nizami's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Serbian Marko Jorgic.

Girls' competition
48 kg
Konul Aliyeva will face Begumnaz Dogruyol (Turkiye) in the 1/8 finals. In this weight, Farida Mirzayeva will face Vodianna Melaniia (Ukraine) in the first round.

52 kg
The opponent of Khadizha Gadashova, who will go to the tatami in the first round, defeated French Alyssia Poulange. She also beat German Lena Djeriou in the 1/8 finals. Khadizha's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Sciacovelli Micaela.

57 kg
Fidan Gasimova was defeated by Hanna Szasz (Hungary) in the first round.

In the first match, Fidan Alizade won over Lea Wyss from Liechtenstein. She will wrestle with Gajic Jevgenija (Slovenia) in the 1/8 finals.

