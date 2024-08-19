The world ranking is recalculated

The International Judo Federation (IJF) updates the ranking table.

It was caused by the end of the Olympic cycle and innovations in the calculation of points for some competitions, Idman.biz reports.

But all this will not affect Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), who are the champions of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

They took the leading positions in the post-Olympic ranking list. Azerbaijani judokas will be ranked first even after the recalculation in the last week.

