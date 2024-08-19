20 August 2024
EN

The world ranking is recalculated

Judo
News
19 August 2024 19:27
29
The world ranking is recalculated

The International Judo Federation (IJF) updates the ranking table.

It was caused by the end of the Olympic cycle and innovations in the calculation of points for some competitions, Idman.biz reports.

But all this will not affect Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), who are the champions of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

They took the leading positions in the post-Olympic ranking list. Azerbaijani judokas will be ranked first even after the recalculation in the last week.

Idman.biz

Related news

The Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was opened in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
16 August 15:54
Judo

The Regional Center of the International Judo Federation Academy was opened in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The event was organized in the administrative building of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
419 judokas from 52 countries participated in the World Championship
15 August 18:17
Judo

419 judokas from 52 countries participated in the World Championship

The competition will be held on August 28-31
Azerbaijani judokas will go to Prague
13 August 15:01
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas will go to Prague

The Azerbaijani national judo team will participate in the European open championship
Olympic champion: "I'm sorry for Gashim, but it was the Olympic final"
10 August 12:44
Paris-2024

Olympic champion: "I'm sorry for Gashim, but it was the Olympic final"

He clarified the behavior of the Azerbaijani athlete Gashim Magomedov after his injury
Elnur Mammadli: "No space inside this story for a silver medal"
9 August 14:12
Paris-2024

Elnur Mammadli: "No space inside this story for a silver medal"

"A lot of people are behind this achievement who have given their support"
Hidayat's victory behind-the-scenes - PHOTO
8 August 17:11
Paris-2024

Hidayat's victory behind-the-scenes - PHOTO

These reflect his emotions about the title in Paris

Most read

Klopp is a one-match manager
17 August 17:10
World football

Klopp is a one-match manager

German Jurgen Klopp will resume his coaching career for one match
The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed
17 August 14:48
Azerbaijan football

The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed

The match of the III round will take place in the stadium of Zire Sports Complex, not in Liv Bona Dea Arena, as previously announced
Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper
17 August 11:04
Azerbaijan football

Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper

The contract with the 24-year-old goalkeeper was terminated by mutual agreement
Liverpool does not need a new player?
17 August 15:57
World football

Liverpool does not need a new player?

The English club Liverpool has distinguished itself with an unusual indicator