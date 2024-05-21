Hidayat Heydarov: " It felt like I was wrestling in Azerbaijan"

"There were many Azerbaijanis in the tribune."

Hidayat Heydarov, the World Judo Champion, gave statement to Idman.biz correspondent sent to Abu Dhabi.

The judoka, who won all her opponents in the 73 kg weight class in Abu Dhabi, said that she received great support from the fans: "I see great support from everyone and I feel it in all competitions. In the final, I performed in front of the grandstand where our fans were. It was as if I was wrestling in Azerbaijan. I owed them the gold medal. I am very happy that I received a lot of messages. I thank the sports fans for their support."

It should be noted that Heydarov won the first World Champion title in his career.

