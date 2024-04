Olympic medalist Rustam Orujov served as sports commissioner.

Idman.biz reports that he performed this function at the European Judo Cup of Hope among juniors held in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Since February of this year, Orujov has been working as a sports commissioner in tournaments organized by the European Judo Union.

It should be noted that the competition was held on April 20-21.

Idman.biz