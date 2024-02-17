18 February 2024
Judo
News
17 February 2024 18:59
Grand Slam: Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Tckaev became champions - PHOTO

The Baku Grand Slam continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, 9 members of the Azerbaijan national team stepped on the mat.

Two of them won gold and one silver medal.

The leader of the Azerbaijani team Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) wrestled with Abubakr Sherov (Tajikistan) in a decisive match. The meeting ended with the victory of our three-time European champion. He won our nation the first gold medal in Baku.

In 81 kg, the Azerbaijan final took place. He faced Zelim Tckaev and Omar Rajabli. Tckaev recorded the match on his active record and advanced to the top of the podium. Rajabli placed the second place.

Another judoka was close to finishing the day with a medal, but did not manage to do so. Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), who lost to Heydarov in the semi-finals, faced Artur Margelidon (Canada) for bronze. Since the opponent won, our representative was 5th.

It should be noted that 404 athletes from 61 countries participate in the competition that gives license points to the Olympics. Balabey Aghayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg) from Azerbaijan took the 3rd place on the first day of the Grand Slam.

Idman.biz

