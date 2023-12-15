The 2024 World Championships to be Hosted in Abu Dhabi - VIDEO

The International Judo Federation has announced that the 2024 edition of the World Judo Championships, the IJF flagship event, will take place in Abu Dhabi in May 2024.

The United Arab Emirates has been an important partner of the IJF for many years, since 2009 saw the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having since become a grand slam, the event has attracted other major international competitions to the country, such as the recent Kata and Veterans World Championships, which took place in October 2023.

Idman.biz reports according to the official website of the International Judo Federation that this event will be the last major stop on the tour to qualify for the Paris Olympics. It is sure to be a spectacle of incredible performances, excitement and energy as the top athletes from around the world will participate to win and solidify their places at the Games.

