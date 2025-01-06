Number of teams to increase in Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League

The number of teams in the Azerbaijan Professional Chovgan League will be increased.

Idman.biz reports that this was reported by Bahruz Nabiyev, Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF), to Report.

He stated that 12 teams will compete in the tournament: "The next Professional Chovgan League will start in March and run until December. This year, the number of Chovgan teams in the league will increase to 12. This means that there will be 22 rounds over two cycles, with a total of 132 games."

In the first Professional Chovgan League, 10 teams participated, with Sarhadchi emerging as the champion.

Idman.biz