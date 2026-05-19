19 May 2026
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Azerbaijan showcases Karabakh horses at Windsor Royal Horse Show 2026 - PHOTO

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19 May 2026 12:29
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Azerbaijan showcases Karabakh horses at Windsor Royal Horse Show 2026

Windsor Royal Horse Show 2026 has concluded successfully, with Azerbaijan once again taking part in one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian events.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the annual show, traditionally held in honour of members of the British Royal Family, featured a special Azerbaijani cultural and equestrian programme supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organised by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

Azerbaijan has been invited to participate in the Windsor event since 2012, with the show becoming an important platform for promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage and centuries-old equestrian traditions.

The performance programme featured riders from the State Border Service cavalry unit alongside the “Serhedchi” dance ensemble. Dressed in traditional national costumes, the performers presented choreographed horseback displays on Karabakh horse accompanied by Azerbaijani music and dance performances.

During the 20-minute shows, the cavalry riders demonstrated precision riding, agility and advanced horsemanship, while traditional musical instruments and energetic dance routines received warm reactions from spectators in the United Kingdom.

As part of the event, Azerbaijani art and cultural exhibits were also presented at a dedicated national pavilion organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Visitors were introduced to various aspects of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

The Karabakh horses once again attracted particular attention at Windsor, continuing their growing international recognition as one of Azerbaijan’s national symbols.

Idman.Biz
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