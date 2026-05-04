All teams confirmed for Chovgan World Championship in Baku

The full list of participants for the upcoming Chovgan World Championship in Baku has been finalised, with organisers confirming the final team lineup ahead of the June event.

According to İdman.Biz, the International Chovgan Federation announced that Kuwait will join the competition as a special invitee, completing the field for the tournament.

Alongside host nation Azerbaijan, teams from multiple regions will take part, underlining the growing international reach of the traditional equestrian sport. Representing Europe will be Poland and Malta, while Nigeria and Ghana will compete from Africa. Asia will be represented by Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, with Uruguay and Chile completing the lineup from South America.

Chovgan, a traditional horseback game recognised as part of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, has gained increasing international attention in recent years, with efforts made to expand its presence beyond its historical roots.

The championship is scheduled to take place from 7 to 13 June at the Bina Equestrian Centre, where teams will compete for the world title in what is expected to be a landmark event for the sport.