Uruguay and Chile qualify for chovgan world championship in Baku

Two more national teams have secured their places at the chovgan world championship, which will be held in Baku later this year, following the conclusion of the South American Championship in Argentina.

According to Idman.Biz, Uruguay and Chile booked their tickets to the tournament by finishing first and second respectively at the continental event organised under the auspices of the International Chovgan Federation. Their success adds further clarity to the line-up for the world championship, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in June, İdman.Biz reports.

The final in Argentina saw Uruguay edge past Chile 3:2 in a closely fought contest to claim the South American title. In the third-place match, hosts Argentina defeated Colombia by the same scoreline to secure the bronze medals.

The chovgan world championship will take place in Baku in 2026 and is expected to feature nine teams, with one additional national side set to receive a special invitation from the International Chovgan Federation. Azerbaijan, as host nation, continues preparations for the tournament, which is viewed as a key event for promoting the traditional equestrian sport on the global stage.