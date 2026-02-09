9 February 2026
EN

Uruguay and Chile qualify for chovgan world championship in Baku

Equestrian
News
9 February 2026 09:58
30
Uruguay and Chile qualify for chovgan world championship in Baku

Two more national teams have secured their places at the chovgan world championship, which will be held in Baku later this year, following the conclusion of the South American Championship in Argentina.

According to Idman.Biz, Uruguay and Chile booked their tickets to the tournament by finishing first and second respectively at the continental event organised under the auspices of the International Chovgan Federation. Their success adds further clarity to the line-up for the world championship, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in June, İdman.Biz reports.

The final in Argentina saw Uruguay edge past Chile 3:2 in a closely fought contest to claim the South American title. In the third-place match, hosts Argentina defeated Colombia by the same scoreline to secure the bronze medals.

The chovgan world championship will take place in Baku in 2026 and is expected to feature nine teams, with one additional national side set to receive a special invitation from the International Chovgan Federation. Azerbaijan, as host nation, continues preparations for the tournament, which is viewed as a key event for promoting the traditional equestrian sport on the global stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani culture shines at UAE’s 54th National Day Celebration - VIDEO
5 December 2025 14:34
Equestrian

Azerbaijani culture shines at UAE’s 54th National Day Celebration - VIDEO

Qarabag horses, music, and dances impress audience at grand ceremony
3rd CIS Games: The Azerbaijani national team in chovgan became the winner of the tournament - PHOTO
7 October 2025 12:04
Equestrian

3rd CIS Games: The Azerbaijani national team in chovgan became the winner of the tournament - PHOTO

The chovgan competition has ended
3rd CIS Games: the national team of Kyrgyzstan won bronze medals
6 October 2025 12:04
Equestrian

3rd CIS Games: the national team of Kyrgyzstan won bronze medals

Match for the third place in chovgan was held at the Shaki city Stadium
Azerbaijan reaches chovgan final at 3rd CIS Games - PHOTO
4 October 2025 12:55
Equestrian

Azerbaijan reaches chovgan final at 3rd CIS Games - PHOTO

National team defeats Kazakhstan 5–1 in semifinal
Azerbaijan secures second win in chovgan, advances to semifinals at 3rd CIS Games - UPDATED
30 September 2025 15:49
Equestrian

Azerbaijan secures second win in chovgan, advances to semifinals at 3rd CIS Games - UPDATED

National team tops Group A after 5-0 victory over Kuwait
Farid Eyvazov: “The main favorites for the World Championship in Baku are the national teams of Azerbaijan and Argentina”
10 September 2025 12:02
Equestrian

Farid Eyvazov: “The main favorites for the World Championship in Baku are the national teams of Azerbaijan and Argentina”

Executive Director of the International Polo Federation gave a statement

Most read

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games
7 February 13:12
Olympics-2026

Dutch Olympic team rocked by controversy as Jutta Leerdam travels separately to Games

Speed skating star faces backlash at home after posting images of private jet flight to Winter Olympics
Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout
7 February 12:30
World football

Saudi Pro League hit by estimated $2.5bn losses amid Ronaldo boycott fallout

Broadcast withdrawal by FOX Sports highlights growing commercial damage as Cristiano Ronaldo continues standoff with Al Nassr
Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress
7 February 13:59
World football

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe to marry former adult film actress

Villarreal forward prepares to start a family after 18-month relationship
What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO
7 February 11:45
Olympics-2026

What defined the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2026? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW + FOTO

Italy blends tradition, art and technology as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo share a historic Olympic night