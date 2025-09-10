Farid Eyvazov: “The main favorites for the World Championship in Baku are the national teams of Azerbaijan and Argentina”

The main favorites for the 2026 World Polo Championship, which will be held in Baku, are the national teams of Azerbaijan and Argentina.

According to Idman.biz, this was stated by Farid Eyvazov, Executive Director of the International Polo Federation, in an interview with Report news agency.

He evaluated the chances of the Azerbaijan team at the World Championship: “Globally, Argentina is considered the strongest team. The country leads in all types of polo and stands out significantly from its rivals. The presence of polo fields in almost every district of Buenos Aires is a clear indicator of the importance given to this sport. The main favorite of the World Polo Championship in Baku is the Argentina national team. I believe the final will be between Argentina and Azerbaijan. Currently, these two teams are the most realistic candidates for the championship.”

The official emphasized that the Azerbaijan team is stronger than European and Asian representatives: “The second and third-placed teams in the European Championship – Malta and Poland – have also qualified for the World Championship. Based on the current situation, Azerbaijan has already surpassed these teams and is stronger than them. According to the Asian Championship results, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are also among the competitors. However, Azerbaijan stands out with a smarter playing style, tactical approach, dynamism, and speed.”

The executive director stated that he has not had the opportunity to observe African teams’ games: “There are two major tournaments ahead – the South American Championship in Buenos Aires and the African Championship in Nigeria. Polo exists in Africa, but I have not yet had the chance to closely watch the teams from that region. Therefore, it is difficult to comment on their level.”

The 2nd World Polo Championship will be held in Baku in 2026. A total of nine teams are expected to participate in the tournament, with one team joining by special invitation from the International Polo Federation.

Idman.biz