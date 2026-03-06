Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign cooperation memorandum in equestrian sport

The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and Turkmenistan’s state association “Turkmen Atlary” have signed a memorandum of cooperation focused on the development of equestrian sport and the wider horse industry, Idman.Biz reports.

According to information, the document is designed to expand collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the equestrian sector through the exchange of expertise and the implementation of joint initiatives.

Under the agreement, both sides expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation in areas related to equestrian sport and horse breeding, while also providing technical and consulting support, sharing information and working together on various projects.

The memorandum also includes provisions for participation in international exhibitions, round-table discussions and other industry events. In addition, the two organisations plan to organise training courses, seminars and conferences aimed at developing specialists and improving professional qualifications within the sector.

The agreement came into force upon signing and will remain valid for five years. Officials expect the memorandum to contribute to deeper cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the equestrian sphere and to help promote the industry internationally.