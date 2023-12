It is planned to start the Chovgan League in Azerbaijan in April 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Bahruz Nabiyev, general secretary of the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said this in his statement to journalists.

He said that, as in other sports, in equestrian sports, Azerbaijani clubs will compete in the Chovgan League and determine the national champion.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz