17 May 2024 16:51
10 teams will compete in the Professional Chovgan League

The Professional Chovgan League, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the first time, is starting.

Idman.biz reports that 10 professional equestrian teams with the participation of national horses will compete for the championship during the season.

The unforgettable performance of the event is the live show of Qarabag horses in London this year. After the official part, fans are waiting for 2 interesting games.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony will start at Bina Equestrian Center on May 21 at 14:00.

