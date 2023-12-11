11 December 2023
The newly commissioned headquarters building of "Sarhadchi" Equestrian Center was put into action – PHOTO

The newly commissioned headquarters building of the "Sarhadchi" Equestrian Center was opened in Novkhani village of Absheron region.

Idman.biz reports that at the event, which started with the playing of the National Anthem, the dear memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and our martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the liberation of our lands from occupation, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The deputy head of the State Border Service, Lieutenant General Javid Abdullayev, who spoke at the event, emphasized that the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, continued to be carried out at a high level, the development of horse breeding in our country, the training of strong athletes, and the education of our youth in a healthy spirit. and congratulated the personnel on the occasion of the opening of the headquarters building in the military unit.

At the end of the event, a photo booth depicting the history of the military unit was shown to the event participants, a contest on cavalry using special tricks with horses was organized in the indoor arena, and horsemanship competitions were organized in the open arena.

