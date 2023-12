The finals of the "Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup" and the stage competitions of "Maxima Masters Eurasia Stars" were held in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani athlete won 2 medals in the tournament.

On the first day of the competition, our representative Aydin Alibeyov won silver in the "Prix de Saint-Georges" category. The next day, he won a gold medal in the "Intermediate 1" category.

