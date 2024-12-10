Goalie duel turns violent in ECHL match between Utah Grizzlies and Kansas City Mavericks - VIDEO

A highly unusual and dramatic moment unfolded in the Eastern Coast Hockey League (ECHL) game between the Utah Grizzlies and Kansas City Mavericks, where the game was overshadowed by a confrontation between the goalkeepers.

Utah's goalie Jake Barczewski initiated a fight with Kansas City’s Viktor Ostman, calling him out to a one-on-one battle, Idman.biz reports.

Ostman quickly overpowered Barczewski, knocking him down in the skirmish. It took intervention from referees and team members to help Barczewski back to his feet. In the aftermath, the officials even warned Grizzlies' coaching staff about the need for further assistance to the injured goalie.

Idman.biz