The first finalist of the Stanley Cup in the NHL has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Florida Panthers qualified for the decisive stage.

The Floridians eliminated the New York Rangers. Leopards won the series with a score of 4:2.

It should be noted that in the other final, Edmonton Oilers beat Dallas Stars in the series with a score of 3:2. The next between the teams will be held tomorrow in Edmonton.

Idman.biz