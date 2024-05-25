The host of WC-2028: France

25 May 2024
25 May 2024 09:19
The name of the country that will host the world hockey championship in 2028 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the World Cup will be held in France.

A decision on this was made at the Congress of the International Hockey Federation. France will host the World Cup for the 3rd time in its history. Before that, the French organized the World Cup in 1951 and 2017. The games of the tournament, which will be held with the participation of 16 teams, will be held in Paris and Lyon.

It should be noted that the championship will be held in Sweden and Denmark in 2025, in Switzerland in 2026, and in Germany one year later.

