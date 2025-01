In the 10th round of the Azerbaijani Women's Handball Championship, Kur triumphed over Qarabag.

The hosts secured a 26:24 victory in the central match of the final stage's first round, held at the Olympic Training and Sports Center, Idman.biz reports.

The match was officiated by international referees Alakbar Agakishiyev and Vagif Aliyev.

Idman.biz