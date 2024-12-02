Mingachevir’s Kur shines in Europe despite early exit

The top scorers of Mingachevir’s Kur handball team have been revealed after the team concluded its journey in the European Cup for men’s handball at the third stage.

According to Idman.biz, the standout player for Kur in the continental arena was Montenegrin player Ognjen Lekovic, who netted an impressive 32 goals in 4 matches. His compatriot, Božidar Simić, contributed 20 goals.

Among local players, Ramazan Muradov stood out, scoring 14 goals. Two other Montenegrin players also reached double digits—Božidar Leković with 13 goals and Emir Mujić with 10—delighting the club’s fans.

In total, 12 players accounted for Mingachevir’s 119 goals. Serbian player Borislav Urta scored 9, while Cavid Ismayilov managed 6. Sergey Duboviç and Nigerian Jacob Ayuba Kutau each scored 5 goals, followed by Elkin Guliyev and Ruslan Ismayilov with 2 goals each, and Maharram Mammadli with 1.

In the second stage, the team eliminated Cyprus's Parnassos with scores of 35:31 and 32:29 but fell to Iceland's Haukar in the third stage with results of 25:30 and 27:38.

Idman.biz