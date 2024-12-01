1 December 2024
Kanan Gokmen: "It makes me happy to see the successful results of Azerbaijan"

Handball
News
1 December 2024 16:58
14
"I am very happy to be a sister country in Azerbaijan."

EHF (European Handball Federation) representative Kanan Gokman said this in his statement to Idman.biz.

He said that interest in handball in Azerbaijan is satisfactory: Kur is a strong team. In yesterday's game, I saw that this team was in pretty good shape. Although the result of the match was not what they wanted, their fight was good. I believe that they will be able to show the same performance in today's match. In the match I watched yesterday, the hall was full. This point shows that there is a great interest in handball in Azerbaijan. Of course, if those fans can see their team succeed when they come here, that's even better. I liken Azerbaijan to my own country. Both countries want to win big results in sports. As a Turk, I am happy to see the successful results of Azerbaijan."

Kur team of men's handball players will play its next match in the European Cup today. The representative of Mingachevir will face Iceland's Haukar team in the return match of the 1/16 final stage. The match will be managed by referees from Moldova - Christina Sirbu and Viktor Serdiuch. The EHF (European Handball Federation) representative of the meeting is Kanan Gokmen from Turkiye.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

