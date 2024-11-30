30 November 2024
Face to face with the Icelandic club Kur

Handball
News
30 November 2024 11:10
Face to face with the Icelandic club Kur

Kur club, consisting of men's handball players, will participate in the next European Cup match today.

Azerbaijani representative, who competes in the European Cup, will hold the first match of the 3rd stage, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative will face the Icelandic club Haukar. The opponent will be considered the home team in the match to be held at the Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center. So, according to the agreement between the teams, both matches will be held in our country.

Kur will be the host in the match to be held tomorrow at the same arena. The match will start at 17:00.

European Cup
Stage 3, first match
November 30
17:00. Haukar (Iceland) - Kur (Azerbaijan)
Referees: Dorian Sirbu, Viktor Serdyuk (both Moldovan)
Kur Olympic Sports-Educational Center

