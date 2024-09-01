Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has ended.

Azeryol met with the national team of Uzbekistan in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 32:29 victory of the Azerbaijani club in the tense fighting conditions. In the 3rd place match, Qarabag met Astana (Kazakhstan). Azerbaijani representative won the bronze medal with a score of 32:28.

The 5th place in the competition was won by Kur, which defeated Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) (34:27).

