1 September 2024
EN

Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place

Handball
News
1 September 2024 17:07
7
Azeryol became the champion, Qarabag took the 3rd place

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has ended.

Azeryol met with the national team of Uzbekistan in the final, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 32:29 victory of the Azerbaijani club in the tense fighting conditions. In the 3rd place match, Qarabag met Astana (Kazakhstan). Azerbaijani representative won the bronze medal with a score of 32:28.

The 5th place in the competition was won by Kur, which defeated Alatau Arulary (Kazakhstan) (34:27).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined
14:33
Handball

The time of Baku European Cup games has been determined

Azerbaijani representative, who will start the fight from the 2nd stage, will hold both matches at the opponent's field
The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir
10:59
Handball

The Cypriot club will come to Mingachevir

The place and time of the European Cup games of another handball club of Azerbaijan have been announced
The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced
31 August 17:36
Handball

The finalists of the international handball tournament have been announced

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals
30 August 18:24
Handball

Qarabag was a rival to Azeryol in the semi-finals

The international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev continues
Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO
28 August 19:05
Handball

Qarabag won, Kur lost - PHOTO

An international tournament among women handball players dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started today
The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO
28 August 15:29
Handball

The opening ceremony of the international handball tournament was held - VIDEO - PHOTO

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov wished success to the participants of the tournament

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
31 August 00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"
30 August 12:22
Paris-2024

Sabir Zeynalov: "I have new goals"

"Winning a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games at the age of 19 is a very proud feeling."
Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced