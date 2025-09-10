10 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnasts intensify preparations for III CIS Games - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
10 September 2025 17:50
20
“Only a few days remain until the III CIS Games, and Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts continue their intensive training”.

The III CIS Games will be hosted by Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8, covering seven cities and featuring competitions in 23 sports. The strongest young gymnasts from CIS countries will gather in Shaki, Idman.biz reports.

Nazrin Jafarzada, coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, told the official Games website that preparations are progressing according to plan and approaching the final stage: “Our girls train intensively every day. The team is currently in good physical and psychological shape. The squad has been formed based on athletes’ results in domestic and international tournaments since the beginning of the year.”

The team’s main goal is to deliver beautiful hoop performances: “For us, the most important thing is that the girls successfully demonstrate the skills they have developed in training during the competition. Naturally, every athlete competes for results, and we also aim to win medals. But the primary objective is strong, artistic performances, with results coming naturally afterward,” Jafarzada said.

She also emphasized the high level of competition at the III CIS Games: “All teams arrive well-prepared, and each will fight for medals. This presents both a challenge and a strong motivation for us. Our team is preparing with high motivation, and we hope to represent our country with distinction.”

Idman.biz

