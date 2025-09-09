9 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani coaches participate in European “Gymnastics for All” educational event - PHOTO

Gymnastics
News
9 September 2025 12:16
28
Azerbaijani coaches in the “Gymnastics for All” discipline, Ayan Mammadova and Alfiya Mantova, participated in the traditional European Gymnastics event – the “4th Educational Long Weekend” – held in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

During the training sessions, specialists from various European countries exchanged experiences in the field of “Gymnastics for All” and took part in seminars and practical workshops, Idman.biz reports.

Participants were introduced to new methods, inclusive approaches, and exemplary programs that can be applied to the development of mass gymnastics.

Within the framework of the event, the delegates discussed strengthening international cooperation, as well as promoting gymnastics as a healthy lifestyle activity among the general public.

The Azerbaijani delegation actively participated in both theoretical and practical sessions, sharing their experiences.

The event included 33 participants from 15 countries and featured Ruslan Eyvazov, a member of the European Gymnastics Technical Committee and Azerbaijan’s national representative in Europe.

