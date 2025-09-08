8 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani gymnasts win seven medals at international rhythmic gymnastics tournament

Gymnastics
News
8 September 2025 16:44
38
An international rhythmic gymnastics tournament was held in San Marino.

Azerbaijan was represented by Ilona Zeynalova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Zahra Jafarova in the senior category, and by Shams Aghahuseynova and Azada Atakishiyeva in the junior category, Idman.biz reports.

Our gymnasts performed successfully, winning a total of seven medals.

On the first day of finals, in the all-around program, Azada Atakishiyeva (93.884 points) and Zahra Jafarova (97.650 points) won bronze medals.

On the second day of finals, our gymnasts celebrated five more medals. Shams Aghahuseynova won gold in the ball (23.917 points) and ribbon (24.133 points) events. Azada Atakishiyeva claimed gold in clubs (25.000 points) and silver in hoop (24.167 points), while Govhar Ibrahimova earned bronze in the clubs event (25.567 points).

