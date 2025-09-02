Ganja to host European Aerobics Championship and Age Group competitions

The draw for the European Aerobics Championship and the European Age Group competitions, which will be held in Ganja in November, has been completed.

According to Idman.biz, based on the results of the draw, Portuguese gymnasts will take the start in both competitions.

They will compete as the first participants in the individual program among women. Azerbaijani gymnasts will start in 18th position in this program.

Currently, the lists submitted by the participating teams are preliminary, and the names of the athletes will be announced later.

In addition to the host Azerbaijan, teams from 20 other countries will participate in Ganja: Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Finland, Estonia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Greece, Moldova, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Turkiye, and Ukraine.

A total of 281 athletes will compete in the European Championship, while 658 young athletes will test their skills in the age group competitions.

According to the schedule, the European Championship will be held in Ganja from November 14 to 16. Before that, from November 9 to 11, the European Age Group competitions for participants under 15 will take place.

This will be the first time Ganja hosts official international gymnastics competitions.

Idman.biz