Azerbaijani European Champion receives special award in Luxembourg - PHOTO

Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnast Aghasif Rahimov was honored with a special award at the European Championships held in Luxembourg.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Rahimov—who won gold with Raziya Seyidli in the mixed pair category—was presented the "Shooting Star" award by European Gymnastics in recognition of his outstanding performance, Idman.biz reports.

Team Azerbaijan finished the championship with a total of 8 medals. Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov claimed three silver medals in men's pairs (all-around, balance, and dynamic exercises). The men's group, consisting of Seymur Jafarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli, earned silver in dynamic and bronze in balance routines.

In the women’s group events, teams made up of Zahra Raşidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashiri, Diana Mammadova, Safiya Babayeva, and Firuza Gasimzada captured bronze medals.

Notably, for the first time in Azerbaijan’s acrobatic gymnastics history, both male and female groups have reached the podium at a European Championship.

