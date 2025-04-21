Taisiia Onofriichuk leads with most medals at World Cup in Baku

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk has won the most medals at the World Cup held in Baku.

Onofriichuk claimed a gold medal with the hoop, silver in all-around, ball, and ribbon, and a bronze with clubs, Idman.biz reports.

Olympic champion Darja Varfolomeev secured two gold medals, winning in both the hoop and ribbon events.

Sofia Raffaelli, an Olympic bronze medalist from Italy, topped the all-around competition. Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus triumphed in the ball exercises.

In the group events, three gold medals went to different countries: Bulgaria won in all-around, China's Olympic champions took gold in five ribbons, and Japan excelled in three balls and two hoops.

Idman.biz