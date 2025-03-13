13 March 2025
Portugal awaits the heroes of the World Championship

Azerbaijan's aerobics team is gearing up for the start of the international season.

The first stage of the World Cup will take place in Cantanhede, Portugal, from March 21 to 23, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani team will feature Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva, the silver medalists in the mixed doubles event at the World Championship, as well as Sara Alikhanli, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Bejanova, and Khadija Guliyeva.

These aerobics masters will compete in trio, group, mixed doubles, and individual events.

Athletes from 11 countries will take part in the first World Cup of the season.

