Today, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will end with the final finals.

Women will determine the winners in the gymnastics beam and freestyle, and men in the vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar, reports Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani athletes will also perform in two finals today: Murad Agarzayev will compete in the vault, and Ivan Tikhonov in the horizontal bar.

The previous day, Nikita Simonov won in the hoops, and Deniz Aliyeva was seventh in the vault.

