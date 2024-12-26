Siyana Vasileva: "The course in Egypt was extremely beneficial"

"The course was beneficial," said Siyana Vasileva, coach of Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics team and representative of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), in an interview with Report.

Vasileva shared her experience participating in a course for rhythmic gymnastics coaches in Cairo, Egypt. She mentioned that the event lasted for two days, during which she worked as an expert, Idman.biz reports.

"I was invited by Abou Shabana Noha, the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee President. The course covered topics like motivation in sports, how to work with children, how to make them enjoy their work, and more. I also trained the children, demonstrating warm-up exercises and techniques," she explained.

Vasileva emphasized that such events are essential for the development of the sport in various countries.

"By sharing our experiences, gymnastics becomes more popular. I am grateful to the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation and Noha Abou Shabana for inviting me and making this event happen. Yulia Raskina, coach of Olympic champion Darya Varfolomeeva, was also with me. The course was very beneficial, and after it, many of the girls and coaches came to speak with me. We continue to stay in touch with many of them," she added.

Idman.biz