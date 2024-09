"This is the best moment of our career."

As reported by Idman.biz, Raziya Seyidli said this while commenting on the victory of Aghasif Rahimov in the mixed doubles competition at the World Acrobatics Championship held in Guimaraes (Portugal).

The member of the pair that won the final of the double balance exercise said that they worked hard to win: "I hope that we will win two more golds in the upcoming final."

