"Our opponents in the World Championship were very strong."

Anahita Bashirli, a member of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatics in lower age groups, told Idman.biz at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Bashirli, who won a gold medal at the age-group acrobatics world competition in Guimaraes, Portugal, emphasized that they fought for this result until the end:

"Being the world champion is a great feeling. We believed that we will get a good result. We aimed for two gold medals and we achieved it. A person cannot feel anything during the race. You only think about showing all your skills to the judges. When we became champions, the three of us hugged each other and cried."

It should be noted that our gymnasts won gold medals ahead of their closest followers - competitors from Israel and Portugal.

Banuchichak Huseynli

Idman.biz