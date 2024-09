Azerbaijani representatives qualified for the finals of the Plovdiv Cup Aerobics Open held in aerobic gymnastics.

Azerbaijani athletes achieved this success in two categories, Idman.biz reports.

The trio of Dolmatov Vladimir, Mustafayeva Medina and Gurbanova Dilara, as well as the mixed doubles of Dolmatov Vladimir and Mustafayeva Medina will compete in the decisive stage of the competition.

The tournament held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria will be concluded today.

Idman.biz