23 May 2024
"Gymnastics for All" Challenge to be held in Baku

22 May 2024 17:56
Another international sports event will be held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The 2nd Baku International Competition for Gymnastics for All will be organized in the capital. The event will take place on June 1-2.

About 60 teams from different regions of Azerbaijan, as well as foreign countries, will participate in this gymnastics holiday, which will unite all people regardless of age and physical fitness level.

Participants will perform in two age categories - under 50 and over 50. This great event will once again prove that gymnastics is not just a sport, but also an example of a healthy lifestyle and a form of entertainment.

This event, which will create a real festival atmosphere, will be remembered with master classes, colorful processions of teams, and entertainment programs that will appeal to the taste of all age groups. The festival, which will start on International Children's Day, will continue with the Gala show.

