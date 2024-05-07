7 May 2024
Sofia Raffaeli: "I am very happy with this competition"

Gymnastics
7 May 2024 12:58
Sofia Raffaeli: "I am very happy with this competition"

"I am very satisfied with my performances at the European Cup in Baku"

Idman.biz reports that Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli said this in a statement to the European Gymnastics (EG) press service.

The former world champion in rhythmic gymnastics did not hide her satisfaction at winning the gold medal with hoop, silver medal with Cross Battle and clubs, and bronze medal with ribbon at the first European Cup held in Baku: " Today I did four finals so I am very happy with this competition. Yesterday (Saturday) I made some mistakes in Clubs and Ribbon so I was not very happy but the silver medal was a very good motivation for today, so today I won the hoop and I am very happy."

