4 May 2024
EN

Bronze medalist of the European Cup among Azerbaijani gymnasts

Gymnastics
News
4 May 2024 13:14
Bronze medalist of the European Cup among Azerbaijani gymnasts

The winners of the first medals at the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics held in Baku have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the all-around competition in group actions has ended.

The Azerbaijani national team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Darya Sorokina, Gullu Aghalarzade and Yelizaveta Luza won the bronze medal with 71,550 points. Azerbaijani team made it to the finals with 5 hoops, 3 ribbons and 2 balls.

The Israeli national team won the all-around championship - 73,550 points. The Italian team was second - 71,770 points.

It should be noted that the winners of individual competitions will be determined today.

Idman.biz

