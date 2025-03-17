18 March 2025
Referees assigned for Azerbaijan matches

17 March 2025 18:07
The referee appointments for the first two matches of Azerbaijan's U19 futsal team in the main round of the European Championship have been announced.

The national team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 26 and Croatia on the following day, Idman.biz reports.

The first match at Ribnjak Sports Hall in Omis, Croatia, will be officiated by Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia), Liviu Dumitru Cita (Romania), and Kastriot Gerxhaliu (Sweden). Luka Kovac Levantin (Croatia) will serve as the timekeeper, while Viktor van Helvoirt (Netherlands) will be the referee observer, and Fabrizio Di Felice (Italy) will act as the UEFA delegate.

In the second match at the same venue, the referees will be Liviu Dumitru Cita (Romania), Filipa Prata (Portugal), and Rastislav Behancin (Slovakia). Luka Kovac Levantin (Croatia) will continue as the timekeeper, with Viktor van Helvoirt (Netherlands) as the referee observer and Fabrizio Di Felice (Italy) as the UEFA delegate.

The first game will kick off at 19:00, while the second match is set to start at 20:00.

