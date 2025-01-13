13 January 2025
Norwegian referee assigned to Azerbaijan - Greece match

Norwegian referee assigned to Azerbaijan - Greece match

The referees for the Azerbaijan vs. Greece match in the main round of UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the game, scheduled for February 4, will see Norwegian referee Telmen Undrakh officiating as the first referee. He will be assisted by Jacob Pawlowski (Germany) and Dag Erik Tangvik (Norway).

The match inspector will be Sreten Vasic from Serbia, while UEFA delegate Vladimir Kovbasyuk of Moldova will oversee the proceedings.

The match will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, kicking off at 20:00 local time.

