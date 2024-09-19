Vitaliy Borisov: "I don’t consider the situation of futsal players ideal"

"The team has been training since September 10. For some reasons, we could not gather the full team."

Idman.biz reports that today Azerbaijan's futsal national team will play the first friendly match against the Czech Republic. Head coach Vitaliy Borisov made a statement to azfutzal.az about the preparation for the match and the latest situation in the team. He said that the team is not in full shape: "In the first two days, we mainly focused on physical training. We practiced twice a day. During the next four days, we worked on the tactical plan. Of course, I cannot say that the situation of futsal players is ideal.

Our clubs have started training for 20 days, 1 month. Since the championship has not started, the players have no playing experience. The new season will start soon."

Borisov also spoke about his expectations from the game: "We saw the members of the Czech national team after training. After the qualifying games of the World Cup, they did not play friendly matches either. 40-50 percent of the team are new futsal players. This match is also important for them in terms of checking their new team at work. It will be an interesting game. Although it is a friendly game, we will try to have a positive result. Players are in a good mood."

The Czech Republic vs. Azerbaijan match will start at 21:00 Baku time.

