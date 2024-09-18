Emin Kurdov "We have seriously prepared for the game with the Czech Republic"

"We will play two friendly matches with the Czech national team."

Emin Kurdov, a member of the Azerbaijan national futsal team, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the game they will play against the Czech Republic as part of the training camp. Kurdov said that such matches are very good for the national team: "This is an additional experience for our national team. A new squad has been formed and we have young players. The qualifying round of the European Championship is coming. The atmosphere in our team is very good. Everyone is preparing in good shape. I think we will win. Our main goal is to win. We will do our best. We will win results with new players to make our people happy."

According to him, they did not analyze the opponent's game: "Because their team is also new. When we look at their old squad, we see that they had experienced players. We don't know what the situation is now. Despite the fact that it is a friendly match, we have seriously prepared for the game."

Azerbaijani national team will face the Czech national team on September 19 and 20 in Zlin.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz