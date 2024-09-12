12 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku

Futsal
News
12 September 2024 12:13
53
Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku

The calendar of Group V of the EURO 2026 main stage futsal has been determined.

The Azerbaijani national team will start the match at home in December, Idman.biz reports.

The national team will hold their last meeting in the capital. According to the regulations, the group winners will qualify directly for the finals. 8 of the group runners-up with the best score will face each other in the playoffs.

The winning 4 national teams will have the right to play in the final stage.

EURO 2026 calendar
Group V

December 11
Sweden - Greece,
December 17
Azerbaijan - Sweden
January 31
Croatia - Azerbaijan
February 4
Sweden - Croatia
Azerbaijan - Greece
March 7
Greece - Croatia
March 11
Croatia - Sweden
Greece - Azerbaijan
April 11
Sweden - Azerbaijan
Croatia - Greece
April 15
Azerbaijan - Croatia
Greece - Sweden

The final stage will be held in Latvia and Lithuania from January to February 2026.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"
27 August 14:00
Futsal

Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"

"The main thing is to get results"
Azerbaijan national team will face the Czech Republic
26 August 17:08
Futsal

Azerbaijan national team will face the Czech Republic

Both matches will be played in Zlin
Araz-Nakhchivan lost to the Swedish club
24 August 18:12
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan lost to the Swedish club

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues
Second 7-goal victory from Araz-Nakhchivan
22 August 19:57
Futsal

Second 7-goal victory from Araz-Nakhchivan

The preliminary stage of the Futsal Champions League continues
A successful start from Araz-Nakhchivan
21 August 19:55
Futsal

A successful start from Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivan starts fighting in the Futsal Champions League
Araz-Nakhchivan debutant: "The main goal is victories"
20 August 15:55
Futsal

Araz-Nakhchivan debutant: "The main goal is victories"

"This will be a first in my career."

Most read

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category
Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10 September 10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests
10 September 15:44
Football

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match
European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO
10 September 21:05
Football

European Championship: Serbia defeat Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan U21 national team played their next match today within the European Championship qualifying round