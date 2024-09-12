Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku

The calendar of Group V of the EURO 2026 main stage futsal has been determined.
The Azerbaijani national team will start the match at home in December, Idman.biz reports.
The national team will hold their last meeting in the capital. According to the regulations, the group winners will qualify directly for the finals. 8 of the group runners-up with the best score will face each other in the playoffs.
The winning 4 national teams will have the right to play in the final stage.
EURO 2026 calendar
Group V
December 11
Sweden - Greece,
December 17
Azerbaijan - Sweden
January 31
Croatia - Azerbaijan
February 4
Sweden - Croatia
Azerbaijan - Greece
March 7
Greece - Croatia
March 11
Croatia - Sweden
Greece - Azerbaijan
April 11
Sweden - Azerbaijan
Croatia - Greece
April 15
Azerbaijan - Croatia
Greece - Sweden
The final stage will be held in Latvia and Lithuania from January to February 2026.
Idman.biz