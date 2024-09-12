Azerbaijan to start fighting at EURO 2026 in Baku

The calendar of Group V of the EURO 2026 main stage futsal has been determined.

The Azerbaijani national team will start the match at home in December, Idman.biz reports.

The national team will hold their last meeting in the capital. According to the regulations, the group winners will qualify directly for the finals. 8 of the group runners-up with the best score will face each other in the playoffs.

The winning 4 national teams will have the right to play in the final stage.

EURO 2026 calendar

Group V



December 11

Sweden - Greece,

December 17

Azerbaijan - Sweden

January 31

Croatia - Azerbaijan

February 4

Sweden - Croatia

Azerbaijan - Greece

March 7

Greece - Croatia

March 11

Croatia - Sweden

Greece - Azerbaijan

April 11

Sweden - Azerbaijan

Croatia - Greece

April 15

Azerbaijan - Croatia

Greece - Sweden



The final stage will be held in Latvia and Lithuania from January to February 2026.



Idman.biz