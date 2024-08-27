27 August 2024
Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"

Futsal
News
27 August 2024 14:00
Rajab Farajzade: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team"

"The offer came from the leadership of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation."

Rajab Farajzade, the new head coach of the U-23 mini-football team, told Idman.biz.

The former futsal player said that he gladly accepted the offer to work in the national team: "It is a great honor to perform this duty in the national team. Our team is newly assembled. All players are fresh. I am not familiar with many of them. The main thing is to get results. But it is difficult because we are a new team. Most of the children are a surprise to me. 3-4 of them played minifootball."

According to Farajzade, the team was formed mainly by an announcement: "We announced that under-23 players who play this sport should apply to us. We chose from among 60 people who followed. There are also those who are 20-21 years old."

He also announced his team's goal at the World Championship, where he will participate for the first time: "We have little time. Although I am familiar with the regulations of the championship, we have no information about the opponents. 12 teams will compete in 4 groups.

The world championship will be held in Croatia on October 7-10.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

