21 August 2024
The first test of Araz-Nakhchivan

Futsal
21 August 2024 11:49
The first test of Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivan starts fighting in the Futsal Champions League.

The champion of Azerbaijan will play his first match in the new European Cup season today, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative, who performed in the initial stage, will meet with the club Sparta Belfast of Northern Ireland. The teams in group H will face each other in the Agnebergshallen hall located in Udevalla, Sweden.

Estonian Sillamae Silla club will face the local Uddevalla in the other match of the group.

Champions League
Initial stage
Group H, Round I
August 21
18:00. Araz-Nakhchivan - Sparta Belfast
Judges: Trayan Enchev (Bulgaria), Yasin Alageyik (Belgium), Daniel Stauber (Austria)
Timekeeper: Kastriot Gerxhaliu (Sweden)
Udeval. Agnebergshallen

Idman.biz

