The first test of Araz-Nakhchivan

Araz-Nakhchivan starts fighting in the Futsal Champions League.

The champion of Azerbaijan will play his first match in the new European Cup season today, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative, who performed in the initial stage, will meet with the club Sparta Belfast of Northern Ireland. The teams in group H will face each other in the Agnebergshallen hall located in Udevalla, Sweden.

Estonian Sillamae Silla club will face the local Uddevalla in the other match of the group.

Champions League

Initial stage

Group H, Round I

August 21

18:00. Araz-Nakhchivan - Sparta Belfast

Judges: Trayan Enchev (Bulgaria), Yasin Alageyik (Belgium), Daniel Stauber (Austria)

Timekeeper: Kastriot Gerxhaliu (Sweden)

Udeval. Agnebergshallen

